    • Alberta RCMP investigate human remains found in northern Alberta

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police are investigating after human remains were found in High Level, Alta. on Aug. 15.

    Alberta RCMP transported the remains from Mackenzie County in northern Alberta to the Chief Medical Examiner's Edmonton office on Aug. 19, where the medical examiner identified the victim as 41-year-old Tyler Peterson.

    According to police, Peterson, who resided in Hay River in Northwest Territories, was reported missing on July 14. His death was declared a homicide.

    Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit will be working the investigation with the Northwest Territories Major Crime Unit.

