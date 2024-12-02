Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

A Leduc RCMP officer has been charged in connection with sexual assaults that happened two years ago.

The assaults happened at an Airdrie hotel room on Dec. 3, 2022, where a group of people were socializing.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the assaults 10 days later.

The investigation found there was reasonable grounds to believe offences had been committed, and ASIRT sent its findings to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service where it determined the evidence met the standard for prosecution.

On Friday, Const. Bridget Morla was charged with two counts of sexual assault and released.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on Dec. 12.

ASIRT is directed to investigate any incident involving Alberta police that results in serious injury, death, or allegations of police misconduct.