An RCMP officer in Tofield, Alta., was charged with two counts of assault after a break-and-enter on October 29.

RCMP said Const. Dane McCarthy allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the homeowner and another resident. The two restrained McCarthy and convinced him to leave, but the officer reportedly came back and assaulted both people a second time.

The two people restrained McCarthy again and convinced him to leave. He was arrested and taken into custody.

McCarty was charged with break-and-enter, assault and two counts of mischief. He was released with conditions to report to a bail supervisor, and not to drink, possess firearms or contact the victims.

The officer was suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in court November 5.