An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with impaired driving for the second time in less than two years.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a convenience store on Friday, June 1 after a woman who seemed impaired parked and entered the store. The person who phoned police attempted to take her vehicle keys, but was unsuccessful, RCMP said.

The officers who attended the convenience store identified the impaired driver as McLennan RCMP Cpl. Anita Doktor and charged her with impaired driving.

Doktor was charged with impaired driving in December 2016, but has been cleared of that first offence.

She is currently suspended with pay.