Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash

A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.

According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.

RCMP will hold a news conference to provide more details on the crash at 1 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton will carry the press conference live online.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.