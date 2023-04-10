Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.
According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
RCMP will hold a news conference to provide more details on the crash at 1 p.m.
CTV News Edmonton will carry the press conference live online.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.
Edmonton Top Stories
BREAKING
opinion
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's under investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said. The suspected lone shooter was also dead.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
There's a new way to finance a home down payment, but one expert says it's risky
A new service has arrived on the Ontario real-estate scene that promises to help prospective homebuyers come up with the cash for a down payment, but one expert says the list of risks and caveats is considerable.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
A shortage of Canadian farm operators is looming, report says
A new report says more than 40 per cent of farm operators will retire over the next decade, leaving Canada with a shortage.
Calgary
BREAKING
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
Saskatoon
'Is anyone really comfortable in game seven?': Blades and Pats to play deciding seventh game
The WHL’s eastern conference semi-final playoff series between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats has been so special, one more game is a good thing.
'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
Video: Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen vehicle as it speeds through the city
Three people were taken into custody on Friday after police located a stolen vehicle that was tracked by the Saskatoon police’s airplane.
Regina
Drive-by shooting leads to unrelated charges for 2 people, Regina police say
A drive-by shooting incident led to unrelated charges for two people Sunday night, Regina Police Service (RPS) said.
'The right direction': Regina brewery hosts Cree woman who was denied service due to facial tattoo
A well-known Regina brewery is doing its part to make sure it doesn’t perpetuate discrimination against Indigenous peoples.
Atlantic
RCMP locate body of missing boater in Eel lake
The RCMP says the body of a missing boater was found on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike
School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.
Toronto
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Funeral to be held Monday for Indian family from Toronto that drowned while trying to enter U.S. illegally
The lives of four members of a second Toronto family who recently drowned in the St. Lawrence River during a failed border crossing will be celebrated Monday morning in Etobicoke.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Officials at Markham, Ont., mosque to share update on alleged hate-motivated attack
Officials at a mosque north of Toronto are set to provide more information today on an alleged hate-motivated incident that took place last week.
Montreal
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs
Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm. Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.
What's open and closed on Easter Sunday and Monday
The government of Quebec has made an exception for groceries stores to remain open on Easter Sunday in six regions including Montreal and Laval, but many services and facilities remain closed for the holidays.
Ottawa
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
Man suspended from driving since 2000 arrested for driving in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a man who has been suspended from driving for more than 20 years was pulled over this weekend and arrested.
Get ready for summer-like weather in Ottawa
It's going to be a week of summer-like weather in Ottawa, with temperatures as high as 27 C later this week.
Kitchener
'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected
Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo transit arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hate-motivated incident on a bus in Waterloo.
Suspicious package left outside Guelph police headquarters, road closed
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is responding to a suspicious package in the downtown core.
Northern Ontario
Hwy. 11 reopens after Sunday morning crash
The Englehart area of Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake has reopened after being closed for more than 12 hours following a collision Sunday morning.
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
Winnipeg
Living Green garden show brings Winnipeg green thumbs together
Living Green wrapped up Sunday afternoon. The three-day event featured local gardening vendors, expert guest speakers, and other plant-related programming.
Pair had gun pointed at them after ignoring cigarette request: Brandon police
A man pointed a handgun at two people in Brandon over the weekend after they didn’t comply with his cigarette request, according to the Brandon Police Service.
Police searching for suspect after Weston-area stabbing
A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Saturday night while walking in the Weston area.
Vancouver
BC Ferries braces for Easter Monday rush in the wake of weather-triggered cancellations
As the Easter long weekend comes to an end, BC Ferries anticipates Monday will be one of its busiest days.
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
Vancouver Island
NEW
NEW | Mounties search for missing woman, 32, last seen in Colwood
Mounties on the West Shore are asking for the public's help finding a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing on April 4.
Heavy rain and high winds continue Easter Sunday across Vancouver Island
Wet and windy conditions persist across Vancouver Island, where a “long duration rainfall event” is expected to continue through Sunday evening.
‘You can’t lose growing it yourself’: with grocery prices soaring, many are choosing to grow their own
Having a green thumb is apparently getting more popular. Garden Works in Saanich says it’s noted a 30 per cent rise in people planning their own veggie gardens.