Alberta RCMP officer who shot man who had paintball gun cleared by police watchdog

The RCMP officer who shot a man who had a paintball gun outside the Ponoka, Alta., courthouse in February 2022 has been cleared.

In a report released Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the man walked through downtown Ponoka with what appeared to be a firearm and approached the provincial building.

He tried to go inside but the doors were locked.

Officers arrived moments later and asked the man, then 39, to drop what looked like a gun.

According to ASIRT, the man pointed it at one of the officers and was shot.

Police recovered a paintball gun and a knife from the scene. The man sustained critical injuries.

ASIRT, an agency that investigates officer-involved shootings, ruled the use of force was justified.

Ponoka is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.