Alberta regulator reconsiders Fort Hills oilsands approval after critical report

Alberta's energy regulator is reconsidering Fort Hills Energy's plans to mine oilsands from a unique carbon-storing wetland, as shown in this undated image provided by the Alberta Wilderness Association, after approving it last September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Wilderness Association-Joyce Hildebrand Alberta's energy regulator is reconsidering Fort Hills Energy's plans to mine oilsands from a unique carbon-storing wetland, as shown in this undated image provided by the Alberta Wilderness Association, after approving it last September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Wilderness Association-Joyce Hildebrand

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years

A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.

Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media

Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island