Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday.
The province has 20,513 active cases and 1,100 patients in hospital, 263 of whom are in intensive care units.
Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are giving a COVID-19 update.
NEW | Edmonton mayoral candidates: Mike Nickel
UPDATED | National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month were murdered, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
Indigenous advocates skeptical of Catholic bishops' $30M pledge to residential school survivors
The Assembly of First Nations and other Indigenous advocates are skeptical of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops' $30-million pledge to residential school survivors, demanding the church be held accountable for its commitments.
'She cannot have died in vain': Anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death marked with calls to fight racism
A ceremony was held Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was humiliated by staff in a hospital northeast of Montreal as she lay dying, sparking outrage across the country.
Video of violent 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto released as police announce arrests
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
UCP MLA Angela Pitt says she no longer has confidence in Premier Kenney
Three UCP MLAs participated in an online conference calling on Premier Kenney to make Alberta a sovereign jurisdiction within Canada but endorsements of the premier's leadership were few and far between.
UCP fires executive who called for Kenney leadership review
The United Conservative Party official who publicly called for a leadership review of Jason Kenney has been fired.
Sask. reports 10 new deaths, 449 new COVID-19 cases
Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Tuesday.
Saskatoon police on scene after 'suspicious package' reported downtown
Police are on scene in downtown Saskatoon after a suspicious package was reported.
Missing medication pauses trial of man accused of forcing way into Saskatoon condo and sexually assaulting woman
The trial for a Saskatoon man accused of forcibly entering a woman’s condo and sexually assaulting her has been adjourned because the accused is missing prescription medication to treat COVID-19.
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
Sask. health minister rejects COVID-19 aid offer from Ottawa
Saskatchewan's minister of health has declined an offer for pandemic-related assistance from the federal government.
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
N.S. to release daily details on schools affected by COVID-19 starting Tuesday
Elizabeth Guitard kept her kids home from school Monday, concerned over the growing list of COVID-19 exposures linked to Nova Scotia schools.
BREAKING | COVID-19 cases spiking in school-aged children, particularly in lower-vaccination areas: B.C. health officials
B.C. has recorded a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, particularly in areas of the province with lower vaccination rates.
New COVID-19 rules: Regional health order issued for Fraser East local health area
B.C. health officials have announced a new regional health order for the local health area of Fraser East.
3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose to be offered to long-term care residents, B.C. health officials announce
Residents in long-term care settings and assisted living will be offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. starting next week.
OPP searching for two missing hunters north of Sudbury
The search for a man and woman who failed to return from hunting continues north of Greater Sudbury.
Firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire
One firefighter has been taken to hospital after responding to a warehouse fire Tuesday in the first 100 block of Point Douglas Avenue.
'Grandma, you are trending on TikTok': Winnipeg grandmas find online fame as millions view their dancing video
Three Winnipeg grandmas have some newfound fame after making a TikTok video that has garnered millions of views.
Overheating, price acceleration in Winnipeg real estate create sellers’ market: CMHC
According to the report, resales in the city have seen historically strong growth, while new listings have not kept the same pace – a trend that started in the second half of 2020.
Mounties in Colwood searching for 2 people who reportedly left scene of rollover crash
Mounties are searching for two people after officers responded to a serious rollover crash in Colwood, B.C., only to find the vehicle abandoned.
Boaters rescued off Vancouver Island after fleeing burning vessel
Two people are safe after their 14-metre vessel caught fire and sank in rough seas off the north end of Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island father, 39, dies of COVID-19
A father of two in Duncan, B.C., died of COVID-19 on Monday.
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
Video of violent 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto released as police announce arrests
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection.
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 pleaded with people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
Quebec announces 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors in residences
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
MISSING: London police actively searching for 63-year-old man
London police are actively searching for a man reported missing in the south end of the city.
Members of London police could face termination if not fully vaccinated
Effective Tuesday, London Police Service (LPS) has implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.
Talbot Street Bridge brings misfortune to truck drivers, laughs to Londoners
For decades the Talbot Street Bridge has been the bane of truckers trying to make their way through downtown London and it happened again on Friday.
Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts 'flattened' but exponential growth still possible if restrictions lift: modelling
A group of scientists advising the Ontario government says that the fourth wave of the pandemic appears to have “flattened” but they are warning that there is “no wiggle room” with new modelling now pointing to an exponential rise in cases should restrictions be lifted prematurely.
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.