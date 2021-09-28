Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday.

The province has 20,513 active cases and 1,100 patients in hospital, 263 of whom are in intensive care units.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are giving a COVID-19 update.

