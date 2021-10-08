Alberta reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday.

The province now has 17,839 active cases and 1,101 people in hospital, including 250 in ICU.

The 16 latest deaths increased Alberta's death toll to 2,830.

Out of eligible Albertans, 84.9 per cent have one dose and 75.5 per cent have two.