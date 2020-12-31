Advertisement
Alberta reports 1,300 new COVID-19 infections, finishes 2020 with more than 102K total cases
Pedestrians wears masks while out walking in front of the Alberta Legislature as the COVID-19 numbers spike in Edmonton on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported approximately 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year's Day, putting the province over 102,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, tweeted the preliminary update on Friday morning.
The province is reporting a eight per cent test positivity rate based on 16,300 tests. Dr. Hinshaw also reported that number of patients in Alberta hospitals and and intensive care units remained stable.
Friday's data is preliminary and pending further confirmation. Another preliminary report is scheduled to be shared on Saturday.
The preliminary reports do not include precise numbers and have no data on COVID-19 related deaths or geographic breakdown of cases.
Detailed data updates will resume Jan. 4 and Dr. Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on Jan. 5.