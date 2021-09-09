Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

EDMONTON -

Alberta on Thursday added more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-May.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported nine deaths, bringing the total number of deaths up to 43 in the past seven days and 2,434 since the pandemic began.

There are now 679 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 154 in intensive care units.

Active cases rose to near 16,000, up to their highest point since May 21.

