Alberta reports 29 influenza hospitalizations in one week
Alberta added 179 cases of influenza between Oct. 23 to 29, bringing the provincial total to 317 so far this season.
In the 2021-2022 season, a similar number of cases had not reached until April.
The most cases have been in the Edmonton zone, which has 149. Eighty-six of those cases have been reported since the last update a week ago.
The Calgary zone recorded the second-highest number of cases, with 108. Both the Central and North zones reported 22 cases, while the South zone has 12. Four cases have not been assigned a zone.
There are 50 Albertans with influenza that have been hospitalized, an increase of 29 patients over a one-week period. So far, six people have required intensive care. There are no reported deaths.
A total of 542,692 doses of influenza vaccine has been administered in the province since they became available on Oct. 17, meaning 12.2 per cent of Albertans have been immunized, which is a 5.5 per cent increase from last week.
Of those doses, just over 250,000 have been given to those 65 years of age and older. That age group has been 39.3 per cent vaccinated.
By this time last year, 14.9 per cent of Albertans were vaccinated, meaning 119,127 fewer people have received the vaccine this year.
Alberta will update its data next Thursday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
'Human Library': Seniors tell stories to debunk discrimination towards old age
A Toronto public library is combatting ageism by letting patrons 'check out' a senior for a 30-minute conversation.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Ottawa police investigating allegations of officers leaking info to 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's interim police chief confirmed Thursday his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism'
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
Registered sex offender can be a lawyer, Washington Supreme Court rules
A divided Washington Supreme Court on Thursday approved a registered sex offender's application to become an attorney in the state.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Citadel family faces stream of bylaw complaints after house fire
The night before the fire, the Marshes were a family of four – plus their six pets – and all together under one roof.
Saskatoon
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security': Prince Albert businesses bearing brunt of social issues
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
Regina
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
-
Parents rally for stronger school safety protocols in response to alleged threat made in Pilot Butte
Parents are calling for stronger safety protocols to be implemented at Pilot Butte School following an alleged threat from a student last month.
-
Saskatchewan Marshal Service to be operational by 2026: province
The Government of Saskatchewan has released its vision for the Saskatchewan Marshal Service (SMS), which plans to be fully operational by 2026.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
Toronto
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
Montreal
-
Man accused of hurling racial slurs at couple, assaulting CTV reporter facing charges
Criminal charges have been laid against a LaSalle man accused of hurling racial slurs against a couple and assaulting a CTV News reporter who later reported on the incident.
-
Pink Floyd founding member inaugurates Montreal exhibit featuring band's history
Very few rock bands from the 1970s left a marking impression on Canadian audiences, and especially Quebec, as Pink Floyd. When the band first toured North America in support of their album Meddle in 1971, it brought the band to the Univesity of Montreal Sports Center, and Quebec City’s Pavillon de la Jeunesse, which were large auditoriums compared to the theaters they played elsewhere in the United States.
-
Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards as CUPE begins strike action on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning on Friday as education workers begin job action.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Kitchener
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
WRPS investigating assault at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police have released photos of an individual they are looking to identify following an assault at a Kitchener business.
-
EQAO results show Guelph and area students score higher than provincial average
Students in Guelph, Wellington County and Dufferin County are faring better on average when it comes to reading, writing and math.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Batchewana First Nation launches telecom company
Batchewana First Nation is getting into the telecommunications business.
-
Mattawa business owners feel targeted after rash of break-ins
Olivia and Gautam Sharma say they are feeling lost and frustrated as they struggle to deal with a rash of break-and-enters at their business, the Valois Motel and Restaurant.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
Group faces barriers hosting Accessible Sport Expo before CFL Western Final game
The CFL’s Western Final is still 10 days away but concerns are already growing about how game day traffic will impact people attending a different event on the University of Manitoba campus.
-
Manitoba makes largest individual seizure of contraband cigarettes
Manitoba’s Special Investigation Unit has made a significant seizure of contraband cigarettes in the province.
Vancouver
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.
-
Fan favourite defenceman signs one-day contract to retire with the Canucks
Kevin Bieksa, the rugged defenseman who patrolled the Vancouver Canucks blue line for a decade, has signed a one-day contract so he can retire in the city where his NHL career began.
-
Local Iranian-Canadian community calls upon U.S. for help as number of political prisoners climb
Solidarity with Iran, a group of local Iranian-Canadians, has been organizing weekly protests for nearly two months, alongside global demonstrations, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Vancouver Island
-
Bison bones thousands of years old found at Saanich construction site
The future operator of an under-construction care home in Saanich is hailing a "significant palaeontological find" made during excavation of the work site.
-
Japan recognizes Vancouver Island University with bronze accreditation for authentic cuisine
In an effort to train foreign chefs around the world authentic Japanese cuisine, the Japanese government has recognized Vancouver Island University as a bronze level-certified institution in Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries.
-
Cowichan Tribes sandbagging flood-prone homes as atmospheric river approaches Vancouver Island
Cowichan Tribes members have spent much of the week filling and piling sandbags around their homes as Vancouver Island braces for the next atmospheric river approaching the region.