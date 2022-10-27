Alberta reports 48 cases of influenza in one week

Alberta added 48 cases of influenza between Oct. 16-22 bringing the provincial total to 138 so far this season.

In the 2021-22 season the same number of cases was not reached until April.

The majority of cases have been in the Edmonton zone, which has 63 cumulative cases, followed by Calgary zone which has 51.

Central zone has recorded 10 cases, the north zone has nine cases, while the south zone has three. Two cases have not been assigned to a zone.

There are 21 Albertans with influenza that have been hospitalized, four of them in intensive care. There are no reported deaths.

A total of 299,332 doses of influenza vaccine has been administered in the province since they became available Oct. 17 meaning 6.7 per cent of Albertans have been immunized. Of those doses, 155,730 have been given to those 65 years of age and older. That age group has a vaccination rate of 24.4 per cent.

By this time last year, 10.5 per cent of Albertans were vaccinated, meaning 168,189 fewer people have received the vaccine this year.

Alberta will update its data next Thursday.