Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities

EDMONTON -

Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25

The province announced 531 new COVID-19 cases after 8,030 tests on Oct. 18. There are currently 11,402 active cases in the province.

There are 964 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 218 in intensive care.

“I would like to thank Albertans for all that they have done to push down the fourth wave,” said Kenney.

Kenney also said that there does not seem to have been a jump in cases due to Thanksgiving gatherings, despite previous long weekends resulting in increases.

“Although we need to keep watching over the next few days, as it’s a little too early to see, completely, the full impact,” said Kenney.

CONTINUING CARE FACILITIES

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said that visitors in continuing care facilities will be required to wear masks in all areas of the facilities.

“The only exception will be where there are significant communication challenges, such as a resident being hard of hearing, or an individual with dementia,” said Hinshaw.

Hinshaw also announced new quarantine rules for residents being admitted to a facility from acute care or returning from a hospital if they stayed for more than 24 hours. It will last until a negative COVID-19 test is received.

More details to come...