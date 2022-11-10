Alberta reports 574 new influenza cases, hospitalizations triple in one week

Alberta added over 500 cases of influenza between Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, bringing the provincial total to 891 so far this season.

In the 2021-22 season, a similar number of cases had not been reached until the end of April.

This year, the majority of reported cases have been in the Edmonton zone, which has 436. Of those, 287 cases have been reported since the last update a week ago, making up 66 per cent of Edmonton's total cases this season.

The Calgary zone recorded the second-highest number of cases, with 283. The Central zone has 62 cases, the North zone reported 72 cases, while the South zone has 31. Seven cases have not been assigned a zone.

The number of Albertans hospitalized with influenza has nearly tripled over a one-week-period. 146 people have been hospitalized, up from 50 the week prior. So far, 13 people have required intensive care, an increase of seven. There are no reported deaths.

A total of 675,414 doses of influenza vaccine have been administered in the province since they became available on Oct. 17, meaning 15.2 per cent of Albertans have been immunized, a three per cent increase from last week.

Of those doses, just under 300,000 have been given to those 65 years of age and older. That age group has been 46.8 per cent vaccinated.

By this time last year, 17.9 per cent of Albertans were vaccinated, meaning 117,655 fewer people have received the vaccine this year.

Alberta will update its data next Thursday.