Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday, further reduces PCR testing eligibility
Alberta Health registered an increase of 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 17,913 cases over the weekend.
Hospitalizations increased by 179 in the past seven days to a total of 635 as of Monday, a count that includes 72 ICU patients.
The province also reported six new deaths on Monday, including that of a person aged between 10 and 19 years of age.
It is the fourth death in a person under 20 and brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up 3,344.
Known active cases climbed to 57,332, but infections are likely much higher as the province's data doesn't include rapid-test results and most Albertans are not eligible to get a PCR test.
On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced more changes that continue to reduce PCR testing eligibility as demand increases with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
The full list of people eligible to get tested, available online, includes continuing care residents and health-care workers in continuing care or acute settings with symptoms or part of an outbreak investigation.
The list also includes hospital patients who develop COVID-19 symptoms or people admitted with COVID-19 symptoms.
"We're asking those who are not eligible for PCR testing, who do not fit one of the categories I have just outlined, to please cancel testing appointments that may have previously been booked," Hinshaw said.
"The Omicron variant is so prevalent in our communities right now that if you have COVID-19 symptoms, such as a stuffy or runny nose, cough, fever, sore throat, or loss of sense of smell or taste, you should assume you have COVID-19 and are legally required to isolate."
More than 7.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.7 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.2 per cent having had a second dose.
More than a quarter of all Albertans, 26.1 per cent, have also had a booster dose.
Compared to those with two doses, unvaccinated Albertans remain multiple times more likely to suffer a severe outcome such as hospitalization or death.
Alberta will update its COVID-19 data on Tuesday.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Alberta schools resume in-person classes on Monday. School districts in Calgary prepared for the return to classrooms by improving ventilation systems. A school district in St. Albert purchased N95 masks for staff and students and contracted PCR testing for employees.
N95s – a respirator-style mask now recommended by health professionals – are sold out across Edmonton, many stores are reporting. Alberta's top doctor says fitted and filtered cloth or surgical masks still offer "significant benefit."
The Edmonton Oilers added two more players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, also postponing Monday's match up with the Ottawa Senators.
Police in Alberta's capital city are investigating reports of homeless people being offered money to get vaccinated while pretending to be someone else.
According to Alberta Health Services, 811 Health Link has never been busier than last month. Pre-pandemic, call volume averaged about 60,000 per month. Since March 2020, that monthly average has soared to approximately 250,000 calls.
Health-care workers are concerned about the impact the Omicron variant could have on Alberta's hospital system. Information leaked from AHS' early warning system shows COVID-19 hospitalizations could number between 480 and 1,500 by the last week of January. AHS has said it is ready and able to increase hospital and ICU capacity if needed.
Most major hospitals in the Edmonton health zone have at least one COVID-19 outbreak, with the largest affecting 22 patients and 11 staff members. More than 50 of Calgary's long-term care and supportive living facilities were on outbreak status, too, as of Friday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sees more COVID-19 cases in 40 days of Omicron than all of 2020
Canadian officials have documented more cases of COVID-19 in the 40 days since the first case of Omicron was detected here than they did during the entire first year of the pandemic, and experts say there are even more cases going undetected.
'Deltacron' variant discovery most likely lab error, health experts say
Some health experts are casting doubt at the announcement of a new variant of COVID-19 dubbed 'Deltacron,' saying the findings are more likely the result of lab error.
U.S. CDC tells Americans to avoid travel to Canada
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Canada, U.S. warn against throat swabbing for at-home COVID-19 rapid tests
While some countries, as well as anecdotes on social media, are recommending that people swab their throats for a more accurate at-home rapid COVID-19 test, official guidance in Canada and the U.S. remains to use the tests as directed and stick to nasal swabs.
Respirator masks are best against Omicron, but are there other options?
As Omicron continues its rapid spread, medical experts are recommending the use of respirator masks, which are more effective at filtering out particles in the air. But N95s aren't practical for everyone. CTVNews.ca explains the differences in masks and which one might be right for you.
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms? Hold off on getting your booster shot, experts say
What happens if you start to develop COVID-19 symptoms right before you’re scheduled for your third dose? CTVNews.ca looks at what experts have to say.
Betty White's death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier
Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate.
More Canadians murdered in Mexico over past six years than anywhere else abroad
Mexico tops the list of countries with the highest number of Canadians murdered abroad since 2016, according to internal documents from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
In first, U.S. surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he's doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday, further reduces PCR testing eligibility
Hospitalizations increased by 179 in the past seven days to a total of 635 as of Monday, a count that includes 72 ICU patients.
-
Kenney condemns participants of protest rally held outside Calgary mayor's home
A group of protesters gathered outside the personal residence of Mayor Jyoti Gondek Sunday, the second protest to take place in front of a Calgary politician's home this month.
-
'It will go up more': Trucking company warns prices will continue to rise if vaccine mandate for truckers goes ahead
The trucking industry in Canada faces an uncertain future, as Prime Minister Trudeau moves forward with implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for international truckers.
Saskatoon
-
'I can’t sleep': Saskatoon mom of 9-year-old struck by vehicle shares frustration
The mother of nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice shared a video on Facebook which shows her daughter being fatally struck by a vehicle.
-
City of Saskatoon addresses city services amid 'critical status' of Omicron
The City of Saskatoon says it has reached a critical status of cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant — 2,279 active cases as of Monday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 wreaks havoc with major Sask. events - again
A growing number of Saskatchewan event organizers are looking at altering plans for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
Regina
-
Sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor begins
A former Regina doctor has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by several complainants set to testify at a trial starting Monday.
-
Sask. adds over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past three days
A total of 3,110 COVID-19 cases have been added to Saskatchewan’s case total over the last three days, pushing the active case count to another all-time high of 7,750.
-
NDP calls for replacement of Sask. education minister
The Saskatchewan NDP Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to replace the minister of education.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19; 59 people in hospital as of Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports 86 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Monday, 13 in intensive care
Public health reported there are 86 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick Monday, with 13 people in intensive care.
-
Kalin's call: Polar air brings biting wind chill to Maritimes
Following the passage of a cold front, northwest winds will provide a direct pull of polar sourced air into the Maritimes through the start of this week.
Toronto
-
Peel Memorial closes urgent care centre amid 'extreme' capacity and staffing pressures
The urgent care centre at Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness in Brampton will be closed until at least Feb. 1 amid “extreme capacity and staffing shortages.”
-
TTC terminates more than 350 employees who didn’t comply with vaccination policy
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has terminated 354 employees who failed to comply with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.
-
Upwards of 50 ambulances were tied up at Toronto hospitals this weekend when 'code red' was issued
At points this weekend, there were upwards of 50 Toronto ambulances that were out of service at one time while paramedics waited to offload patients at local hospitals.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec government orders three Jewish Orthodox schools in Montreal to shut down
The Ministry of Education confirmed Monday afternoon that it has sent the legal notices to order three schools to close, in compliance with the current public health restrictions on places of worship.
-
Quebec to decide whether or not to lift curfew next week, Dube says
The Quebec government has said the province-wide curfew will be the “the first” public health measure to be lifted once the situation in hospitals improves, but it is still mulling over whether or not it will do so next week.
-
Possible legal consequences begin for Sunwing passengers after feds spot 12 alleged infractions
Health Canada confirmed it has sent notices of infractions to Quebec’s top prosecutor over some of the passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight to Cancun on Dec. 30.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa Hospital patients being moved to gymnasium as part of surge plans
The Ottawa Hospital’s surge plan during the Omicron wave includes moving some patients to a gymnasium at the Rehabilitation Centre, CTV News has learned.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Frigid wind chills overnight and Tuesday morning in Ottawa
An extreme cold warning is in place for Ottawa and the region, with intense wind chills expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa real estate market: High prices, low inventory
If you’re looking to buy a house right now, it’s slim pickings. The real estate market is seeing a record low for inventory in Ottawa, along with prices still out of reach for many.
Kitchener
-
Two charged in connection with service dog incident at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged assault at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont., that happened in November.
-
Waterloo Region hits all-time high with 94 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Region of Waterloo reached an all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 94 people currently receiving care in hospital, including 13 in intensive care units.
-
Waterloo-based tutoring hub helps youth feel more connected
A youth-led tutoring hub based out of Waterloo is keeping students connected and helping them reach their academic goals.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay pharmacy phone 'ringing off the hook' with people wanting vaccines
About 50 people a day are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Algonquin Pharmasave, and staff told CTV News they’re busier than ever.
-
Severe weather causing problems across the Sault, Algoma district
Snowy and cold conditions continue to cause problems for much of Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma district.
-
More charges for Lively man accused of sex crimes involving youth, 19 total
An ongoing sexual assault investigation in Massey has led to new charges against a 29-year-old man from Lively, police said Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Mandatory vaccine policy suggested by federal health minister could be difficult to implement: ethicist
The federal health minister has suggested provinces look at making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory to help protect their health care systems but the move has some questioning how such a policy would work.
-
Manitoba Premier says kids will be back in school next Monday
Manitoba continued to see a climb in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday as gathering limits remained in place and students started a week of remote learning.
-
Proceeds from charity ice-fishing event missing
Manitoba’s fishing community wants to know what happened to the proceeds from a charity tournament earmarked for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Vancouver
-
Cyberbullying case: Media can identify Amanda Todd during trial, B.C. judge rules
A publication ban that would have prevented news organizations from naming Amanda Todd while covering the trial of her accused tormentor has been lifted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 7 deaths since Friday, another big jump in hospitalizations
B.C. has recorded another seven coronavirus-related deaths over the last 72 hours, the government announced Monday along with another significant jump in hospitalizations.
-
Students at 3 B.C. post-secondary schools launch petition against in-person learning
Students at BCIT, Langara College and Douglas College launched petitions in an effort to delay the return to the classroom amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dozens in hospital as Vancouver Island records 1,249 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
Health officials identified 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.
-
Man arrested after alleged indecent act outside of Saanich home: Police
Saanich police say a man was arrested after he allegedly committed an indecent act outside of a home window, before trying to enter the property.
-
Wolf reportedly attacks pet dog in Sooke, B.C.
Conservation officers are warning Vancouver Island residents of a recent wolf attack that was reported in Sooke this weekend.