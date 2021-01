EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 652 new cases of COVID-19 amongst about 9,300 tests conducted Monday.

The province has 13,220 active cases. There are 819 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 132 of whom are receiving intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported Tuesday 38 deaths that have been linked to COVID-19 in the province. The deaths occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 12 in numerous regions across the province.

She said the province has increased its contact tracing capacity since the fall to where high-priority cases can be contacted within 24 hours.

The rate of cases without a known source in Alberta has dropped from 80 per cent mid-December, when the system was most overloaded, to 40 per cent.

According to Alberta's top doctor, there is normally about 30 per cent of cases whose source can't be identified.

Alberta Health had administered more than 52,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday – about 1,183 per population of 100,000.

Hinshaw asked for the public's patience as the province waits to hear more about supply plans to decide when and how to offer vaccines to the public.

"In the meantime, we must all continue to make safe choices and follow public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

More to come… Our original story follows:

Alberta's top doctor will give Tuesday's pandemic update at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak alone after a beginning-of-the week conference the premier and health minister joined to give an update on the province's vaccine rollout.

Alberta surpassed the 50,000-vaccine administrations mark on Monday, as it expanded the list of eligible health care workers to include paramedics and emergency medical responders.

New #COVID19AB vaccination record in Alberta.



I am pleased to announce that as of January 11, 52,000 Albertans have now been vaccinated.



We've also broken a new daily record with over 5,200 Albertans vaccinated yesterday. 1/2#abhealth #ableg pic.twitter.com/8fRXKmv3E1 — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) January 12, 2021

As it ramps up vaccine delivery, Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta will outpace shipments of doses from Ottawa.

The goal is to be able to give about 50,000 shots per week by the end of January – the current inoculation rate sits at about 3,800 doses per day – and 200,000 shots per week by the end of March. The plan, he noted, was contingent on the federal government securing and providing provinces with doses fast enough.

By next week, officials expect all long-term care and supportive living residents who want the vaccine will have had a chance to receive it. The next vulnerable populations it will be offered to will be seniors across the province over the age of 75 and Indigenous people over the age of 65.

"The bottom line is this: Alberta's capacity to give people the jab will soon outstrip available vaccine supplies, and we're doing everything humanly possible to roll out these life-saving vaccines, as quickly as they arrive," Kenney commented.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada had locked in 20 million more Pfizer doses to arrive in April or May.

There are 811 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 130 of whom are in ICUs.

As of Monday, 1,307 had died from COVID-19.

The province has just under 14,000 active cases.