EDMONTON -- Alberta on Thursday reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in the pandemic and set a record for active cases.

The province is also introducing targeted restrictions in regions with a case rate of 350 per 100,000 residents and a minimum of 250 active cases. Premier Jason Kenney said that includes Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge and Strathcona County.

In these regions, junior and high schools students will shift to online learning starting Monday, and indoor fitness and team sports will be suspended, Kenney said.

The restrictions will remain in place for two weeks, even if a city drops below the 350-case rate threshold during that period. They will return to the provincewide restrictions after the two weeks.

Thursday's 2,048 cases breaks Dec. 14's record of 1,887 infections, and 21,385 active cases break the record of 20,976 also set in mid-December.

Alberta also set an ICU record with 151 admissions, while a total of 632 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in hospital.

More to come...