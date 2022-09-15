Alberta rescinds appointment of human rights chief over alleged Islamophobic comments

The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.

Justice Minister Tyler Shandro's department did not formally announce it had removed Collin May as head of the commission but instead emailed to media without comment a copy of the official cabinet order rescinding May's job.

The cabinet order contained no reasons for the decision or comment from Shandro.

Earlier this week, Shandro publicly urged May to resign after a Muslim advocacy group said May had failed to keep a promise to meet with it over comments in a book review May had written 13 years ago that they deemed Islamophobic.

May refused to resign and instead hired a lawyer who said May had done nothing wrong.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022