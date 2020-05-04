EDMONTON -- Alberta is resuming non-urgent, scheduled surgeries starting Monday as part of the province's relaunch strategy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said suspending non-urgent surgeries was a necessary step to free up space as all health zones in Alberta began to battle the coronavirus.

"I know that canceling surgeries and other non-urgent health care visits caused disappointment and stress for many Albertans, many of whom have been waiting already a long time for an important procedure," Shandro said. "Thanks to our frontline health care workers, and thanks to the vigilance and patience of all Albertans, we are flattening the curve of COVID-19 infections."

The Alberta government explained major and minor surgeries will begin in areas that have hospital capacity and where COVID-19 infections are not a significant risk. Patients who need surgery most, and those who have waited the longest, will be cared for first.

In the next two weeks, procedures will include general day surgery, cataracts, gynecological, nose surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, vascular and urology, Alberta Health Services told CTV News Edmonton.

"Inpatient surgeries will not resume at this time, to ensure we continue to have the capacity needed for the anticipated surge in patients with COVID-19," Kerry Williamson with AHS said.

On Monday, there were 115 surgeries in the Calgary Zone, 28 surgeries in the Edmonton Zone and 20 surgeries in the North Zone, with 20 surgeries planned for the South Zone and Central Zone throughout the week, AHS said.

AHS, which postponed approximately 4,000 elective surgeries each week, added it plans to complete 26,000 to 30,000 surgeries — the latter being 81 per cent of their usual volume — in the next six weeks.

"As we phase in surgeries and other procedures, we will carefully monitor and evaluate to determine if more procedures can resume, like short-term overnight stays in hospital," Shandro said. "If our evaluation determines that there's too much at risk, we'll take a step back if we need to, because the safety of patients, the safety of health-care providers and the safety of all Albertans remains our highest priority."

The government also lifted restrictions on physiotherapists, chiropractors, psychologists, optometrists, audiologists and dieticians Monday.

Health officials are working on safety guidelines surrounding physical distance, personal protective equipment, cleaning procedures and patient screening.