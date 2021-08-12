EDMONTON -- Masking in Alberta schools during the 2021-22 academic year will be a choice local authorities make or a tool used during a respiratory illness outbreak, the province said Friday.

Schools will also host temporary COVID-19 immunization clinics for older students who are of eligible age, according to the province's plan for the fall return to classrooms.

Education Minister Adrian LaGrange promised students, families, and staff could look forward to a "normal school year," with unrestricted extracurricular activities, graduation celebrations, and field trips.

The five-page document "strongly encourage[s]" schools to develop their own specific plan from the provincially recommended strategies, things like routine HVAC system cleaning and promoting good hygiene practices.

Staff and guardians will be asked by the province to check daily for COVID-19 symptoms. Schools are also recommended to screen daily for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms will be directed to stay home.

But neither AHS nor staff and the school community will be required to report positive cases to schools. Likewise, schools will not be required to report confirmed cases to AHS, unless there is a school-wide absence rate of 10 per cent or more. If AHS finds the absences are due to an illness, it may declare an outbreak and recommend more measures to reduce transmission.

"The guidance we are releasing today considers the risks of COVID-19 as well as the risks of public health measures on children's overall health and wellbeing," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said, citing increased feelings among youth in Alberta of social isolation, depression and anxiety.

"In 2020, four times more school aged children were admitted to hospital for fall-related injuries and almost eight times as many were admitted to hospital for anxiety disorders than for COVID-19. Overall, less than half of one per cent of all diagnosed COVID case in school-aged children have required hospital care and thankfully there have been no COVID related deaths in children."

LaGrange said measures like cohorting, masking and physical distancing had been necessary the previous year, but, "at this stage of the pandemic, we believe such measures are best left to local authorities to decide for themselves."

Fewer than 800 of Alberta's current 4,100 COVID-19 cases are young people under 19.

According to Hinshaw, half of youth aged 12 to 17 have been vaccinated. The in-school clinics will be run by Alberta Health Services starting Sept. 7.

The plan was announced at the same time Alberta rolled back plans to stop COVID-19 symptomatic testing and isolation requirements.

More to come...