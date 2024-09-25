Alberta's best books of 2024 honoured at awards ceremony

Alberta writers and publishers were celebrated at the Varscona Theatre on Tuesday at the 2024 Alberta Book Publishing Awards.

The awards are put on by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta (BPAA) to celebrate the "growing" publishing industry in the province.

"These awards celebrate the essential role Alberta book publishers play in supporting authors and telling Alberta’s story," the organization wrote in a news release.

This year's winners include:

Flip Flop Flapjack by Brenda Joyce Leahy - Children’s & Young Adult Book of the Year

An Anthology of Monsters by Cherie Dimaline - Trade Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Last But Not Least by Leslie Vermeer - Learning Book of the Year and Lois Hole Award for Editorial Excellence

Secrets of Jarrow written and illustrated by Bill Slavin - Mystery & Thriller Book of the Year, Graphic Novel of the Year and Book Illustration of the Year

Muster Points by Lucas Crawford - Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry

Super-Earth Mother by Guy Immega - Douglas Barbour Award for Speculative Fiction

Coq by Ali Bryan - Trade Fiction Book of the Year

Reimagining Fire edited by Eveline Kolijn - Regional Book of the Year

The Canadian Mountain Assessment by Graham McDowell, Madison Stevens, Shawn Marshall, et al. - Scholarly & Academic Book of the Year

Whistle at Night and They Will Come by Alex Soop, cover design by Austin Andrews - Book Cover Design of the Year

Indigiqueerness by Joshua Whitehead, cover, art direction, and illustrations by Brnesh Berhe, interior design by Natalie Olsen - Book Design of the Year

Laberinto Press - Mel Hurtig Publisher of the Year

Kate Edwards - Special Achievement in Publishing Award

More information on the winners and nominees is available online.

The BPAA was founded in 1975.