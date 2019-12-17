EDMONTON -- The province is back in Alberta Court of Appeal today fighting the federal carbon tax.

Provincial lawyers are laying the ground work against a federal carbon tax that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

In a rare move, news cameras are allowed inside the courtroom.

The Alberta government is arguing that each province has the right to set its own policies to fight climate change.

The UCP repealed the NDP carbon tax and replaced it with a version that only affects large carbon emitters.

The federal government justifies the law under a section of the constitution that allows Ottawa to step in over issues of national concern.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.