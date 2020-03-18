EDMONTON -- Alberta will announce its latest COVID-19 case count at 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the province announced 23 new cases — bringing the provincial total to 97.

Alberta also provided an age breakdown of the cases: the majority (44) are in the 35-54 age group, followed by 13 in the ages of 25 to 34 and 13 in the ages of 55 to 64.

The province also implemented new measures in an attempt to reduce the coronavirus spread, including a calling a state of public emergency and cancelling gathering of 50 people or more.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will issue her update at 4:30 p.m.

