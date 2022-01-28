Alberta's Kenney to talk supply chain issues, pipelines at U.S. governors meeting
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will travel to Washington to discuss issues including COVID-19 and pipelines with American leaders.
Kenney says he wants to talk about cross-border supply chain issues, including a ban by both countries on entry by truckers not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Kenney says the ban further aggravates supply bottlenecks and leads to higher prices for consumers.
He says he will also lobby to increase access to the U.S. for Canadian oil through transborder pipelines.
The National Governors Association meeting begins Friday and hosts governors from across the United States.
Alberta is opening three new trade and investment offices in Chicago, Denver and Seattle and expanding its office in Washington.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.
