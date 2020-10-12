EDMONTON -- The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta is currently conducting a consultation that could change the standard on how and when a doctor in Alberta could leave their medical practice.

The move comes after the CPSA received a letter from the provincial government in June outlining concerns about doctors leaving their practice in response to changes to compensation to doctors by the province.

Doctors have argued that changes to their pay structure could make running clinics in the province not viable, and some doctors have suggested they would close their practice or move out of the province.

The government says that losing doctors could be a danger to patient safety.

The changes would ensure that an entire group of doctors or an entire hospital department can’t leave all at once.

While individual members could still resign with reasonable notice, a group must stagger their resignations to allow for replacements to be found.

If the CPSA decides to change the standard and a doctor is found to be in violation, they could face professional discipline.

Consultation continues until Oct. 15.