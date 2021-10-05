Alberta's NDP is calling for military help with COVID-19 contact tracing in schools

EDMONTON -

Alberta's Opposition is urging Premier Jason Kenney to use the military to do contact tracing for COVID-19 in schools.

NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman says positive cases are increasing among elementary students.

Eight critical care nurses with the Canadian Armed Forces were to begin work yesterday in Alberta hospitals that have been overwhelmed with COVID-19.

Hoffman says many military members who don't have clinical backgrounds can be trained to contact trace instead.

Earlier this year, Alberta ended contact tracing in schools and lifted a mandatory requirement for students to isolate after close contact with a positive case.

An advocacy group called Support Our Students, which is tracking COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools, says almost 10 per cent of elementary and secondary schools have active outbreaks.

