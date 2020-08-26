EDMONTON -- Alberta's 19th lieutenant-governor will begin her term following an installation ceremony on Wednesday.

Salma Lakhani will take over from the outgoing Lois Mitchell, who has served in the role since June 2015.

Lakhani will be the first Muslim lieutenant governor in both Alberta's and Canada's history.

Lakhani's family came to Canada after being expelled from their home country of Uganada in1972, according to a biography on the Government of Canada website.

After moving to Edmonton, Lakhani took on a mentorship role with young students who did not speak English as their first language.

She's also done work to advance women's rights, health care, education and championed new immigrants, the government said in a statement.

In an end-of-tenure message released Tuesday, Mitchell said she and her husband, Doug, have enjoyed the extraordinary privilege of serving fellow Albertans and seeing the province they love from fresh perspectives.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Lakhani as Mitchell's successor in June.

Lieutenant governors are appointed by Canada's governor general and serve as representatives of Queen Elizabeth II in their provinces, and grant royal assent to provincial legislation.

With files from the Canadian Press