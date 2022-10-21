Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what

Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.

Several key ministers of Jason Kenney's cabinet will keep their jobs, including Tyler Shandro as Minister of Justice, Jason Copping as Minister of Health and Adriana LaGrange as Minister of Education.

However, Jason Nixon lost his position of government house leader to Joseph Schow, MLA for Cardston-Siksika. Nixon was named the chair of a committee on economy and affordability.

Smith named two deputy premiers: Kaycee Madu, formerly the minister in charge of labour and immigration, and Nathan Neudorf, who Kenney had made a parliamentary secretary under environment and parks.

Madu will also head a new portfolio called Skilled Trades and Professions.

Of those who competed against Smith to be the United Conservative Party's new leader, Brian Jean was made Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development; Rebecca Schulz was named Minister of Municipal Affairs; Todd Loewen was assigned the Forestry, Parks and Tourism file; and Rajan Sawhney was made Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism.

Smith's runner-up, Travis Toews, will reclaim the role of finance minister.

Leela Aheer, who was eliminated from the contest first, was not given any role.

Demetrios Nicolaides will stay on as Minister of Advanced Education and Rick Wilson as Minister of Indigenous Relations.

Sonya Savage was switched from energy to the new ministry of Environment and Protected Areas. Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie will take over as Minister of Energy.

Kenney's culture minister, Ron Orr, was not given a cabinet or caucus position. Jason Luan will leave the Ministry of Community and Social Services to culture.

Additionally, the position of Associate Minister of Status of Women, which previously was located in Orr's ministry, was replaced with a parliamentary secretary role, to be filled by Tanya Fir. Fir led the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation in Kenney's government.

Municipal affairs minister Ric McIver, transportation's Prasad Panda, and Josephine Pon in seniors and housing were also cut from cabinet.

Smith's cabinet will be sworn in Monday morning.

The full list of cabinet changes is available online.