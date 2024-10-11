Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
It has been one full month that Alberta schools have been operating with a mandate from the provincial government to restrict students' cell phone usage.
The provincial standard, a ministerial order from the education minister that took effect Sept. 1, prohibits students from using personal mobile devices during instructional time and social media apps while on school networks and devices. Quebec, Ontario, B.C., Saskatchewan and Manitoba have taken similar steps.
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the change. They were mostly hopeful, if a little unconfident, about the long-term effects of the province's school cell phone ban.
The students
"I've noticed that there's a lot less phone usage in class this year," Grade 11 Strathcona High School student Aurora Hartlen told CTV News Edmonton at the end of September.
She believes the majority of students understand and are willing to comply with the rule – although there's definitely rulebreakers – but is frustrated that the provincial standard encapsulates devices like laptops and tablets, which can be used for learning. She saved up to buy her own laptop for high school.
"We're relying on school Chromebooks, which are very slow and just not as nice," Aurora said.
Both she and her sister, Brynn, a Grade 8 student at McKernan School, feel teachers are more strictly enforcing device policies this year.
However, they say both of their schools have mostly left students responsible for following the rules – whether they store their phone during class in a pocket or locker – unlike some other classrooms in which teachers collect devices at the start of class.
Neither expect big changes by June in their academic or social lives because of the cell phone ban, perhaps because their parents – former teachers – have already stressed that "school is first" and taken steps to limit cell phone usage at home.
But neither fully agree, either, with the frequent criticism from older adults that kids are addicted to cell phones.
For example, Brynn considers herself only a "little" addicted. She and her dad decided on a daily screen time limit of three hours. An app overseen by her parents renders her phone a brick once that limit is reached.
"I just catch myself on my phone a lot," she said. "Just like, oh, I need to be doing work, not sitting there."
Aurora says a balance needs to be found because society is increasingly technological and learning styles vary greatly within a student body. She finds listening to music helpful for focusing.
"I think we should find a way to make it useful in classrooms, instead of just getting rid of it," she said.
When asked how to do that, she admitted, "That I don't know. But I think just getting rid of it doesn't really solve any problems."
The parents
Lindsay Priebe says a lot has changed since her first kids, who are now young adults, were getting cellphones as teenagers.
Now, she considers herself more educated about the negative impacts of social media and the internet, from predators to comparison culture.
"I didn't notice or see all the possibilities," she said. "I am the type of person who wants to trust that the world is generally a good place."
Her youngest kids are in Grade 3 and Grade 5 in Fort Saskatchewan, so they are too young to have noticed much of a change in school this year.
But she's grateful for the government stepping in, not only backing up her own intuition, but also creating a standard that she sees as an equalizer of parenting styles and economic classes.
"My daughter… last year would be like, 'Oh, all of my friends have cell phones,'" Priebe said. "And I don't think this year it's even been commented on because they don't have them in class."
Aurora and Brynn's mom, who spent some of her teaching years at an inner-city school, said she banned phones during class partially for this reason.
"It was also just something to bring everyone on the same level in the classroom, because not everyone could afford to have a cellphone free for their child," Stephanie Hartlen told CTV News Edmonton.
Speaking of the rules in their homes, both Priebe and the Hartlens expressed a desire to raise "well-rounded" children – by their definition: kids who have social skills, are responsible, and who avoid the internet's worst dangers.
Stephanie hopes, over the course of the year, the school policies weaken her daughters' "dependency" on their phones.
"But, it might have the reverse effect. Like, I haven't had this for seven hours; now I need it more once I'm out of school."
Her husband thinks the success of having a provincial standard relies on educators across Alberta applying the rule in lockstep, which he considers a difficult task when schools are struggling with a lack of funds and space.
"They're just trying to hold things together at the seams and then you give them this thing that they have to enforce when they're already battling so many other restrictions," Marshall Hartlen commented.
"And, I think coming out of the pandemic, there are some real social issues in the schools that are not effectively addressed, like their mental health."
The schools
So far, neither school division in Edmonton is reporting any challenges from meeting the provincial standard.
"For us as a staff, it's actually been better having the ministerial order because it's the same everywhere," Nicole Falcone-Dempsey, Archbishop O'Leary Catholic High School's principal, said.
"Because we had a policy, and maybe other schools didn't, that's where we had issues."
So far, teachers have reported to her students are more engaged in class and with each other.
Her school, like the Hartlen girls' schools, allows students to decide how they abide by the rules.
Falcone-Dempsey attributed little pushback to the school having a device policy in place before this year, and lots of communication with families before classes resumed.
"We tried to use the resources that came from the province and the ministry. Education is a big piece," the principal said.
"There's more buy in because they understand the premise of it."
Both Edmonton Public Schools and the Alberta Teachers Association in statements echoed this, noting that in many schools, the provincial standard simply reinforced existing policies, and in others, standardized a minimum.
The ATA said there is some "ironing out" to finish in the area of academic accommodation, such as whether a phone can be used for translation purposes with students who speak other languages.
"The policy that was created reflects ATA policy and is meant to reduce bullying by students, address student distraction and mental health. We are pleased to see government address our concerns."
Schools have until Jan. 1 to finalize their own policies, if they want to implement rules beyond the provincial requirement. The ATA said the double deadline has not proven as much of a challenge as it first expected.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
School instructor facing sex assault charges in Mississauga: Police
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two children while working as an instructor in a Mississauga school.
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
Study finds too many Quebec seniors being overprescribed inappropriate medications
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Marital rape is still not outlawed in India. Changing that would be ‘excessively harsh,’ government argues
Criminalizing marital rape would be 'excessively harsh,' the Indian government has said, in a blow to campaigners ahead of a long-awaited Supreme Court decision that will affect hundreds of millions of people in India for generations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
University of Calgary art show celebrates work of LGBTQ newcomers
Young LGBTQ newcomers to Canada are expressing themselves through art in a new exhibition at the University of Calgary.
-
Hundreds of free pumpkins being handed out at 'Monty’s Pumpkin Patch' as community bounces back
It’s no trick. It’s all treat.
Lethbridge
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
-
Lethbridge home prices among the fastest rising in Alberta
Lethbridge- The latest monthly report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows Lethbridge has seen one of the biggest year over year increases in home prices.
-
'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
Saskatoon
-
Leading Sask. provincial parties share plans to address homelessness crisis
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. woman develops app to help people lend and borrow personal items
A Prince Albert woman has developed an app that allows people to lend and borrow items from each other.
Regina
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Vancouver
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
SOGI 123 reduces bullying, discrimination, UBC researchers say
New research is showing the positive impact SOGI 123 or sexual orientation and gender identity resources are having in schools across British Columbia.
-
Here’s why we are seeing the Northern Lights in Greater Vancouver
Greater Vancouver hosting multiple Northern Lights displays is part of a "very natural cycle", says UBC professor.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
Toronto
-
Parents across GTA warned by some private daycares that they may pull out of $10-a-day program
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
-
Man wanted for attempted murder, released 'in error': police
The Halton Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly being released “in error.”
Montreal
-
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
-
After wave of teen arrests tied to organized crime, experts say it's 'nothing new'
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
-
Study finds too many Quebec seniors being overprescribed inappropriate medications
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Multiple Vehicle Collision near Wolfville, N.S.
A multiple vehicle collision took place Saturday morning on Hwy. 101 in Nova Scotia.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Ottawa
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
OPP seize drugs, weapon at a residence in eastern Ontario, charge 28-year-old woman
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Prescott, Ont. Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Ottawa Senators to modify promotional giveaway for Monday's game
The promotional giveaway that was planned for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Canadian Tire Centre will be modified, according to the Ottawa Senators.
Northern Ontario
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Man arrested after vehicle stolen in Midland
A Christian Island man is facing multiple charges in connection to the left of a vehicle in Midland.
-
Two charged after being found in vehicle allegedly impaired
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after being found seemingly unconscious in a vehicle in Midland Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Single vehicle collision in Brant County leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Police are continuing to investigate a serious collision that took place around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Brant County.
-
Police investigating collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a collision on Arthur Street South.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration at Willkommen Platz.
London
-
Student pilot makes emergency landing in field
A student pilot in Central Huron recently had to make an emergency landing in a field.
-
video
video London Knights christen new Canada Life Place with a win
The London Knights have christened the new Canada Life Place arena with a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Windsor
-
Accused drug trafficker arrested: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 37-year-old man, who is accused of drug trafficking, for violating his bail conditions.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
'I remember yawning': Windsor man testifies in careless driving trial
A Windsor man testified in his careless driving trial in a Chatham-Kent courtroom on Friday.