Alberta's Thursday COVID-19 update scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:00AM MDT
The Alberta government will issue its COVID-19 update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 61 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
There are currently a total of 419 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and two deaths as a result of the disease.
As of 11:25 a.m., there were 3,890 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths in Canada.
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will livestream Hinshaw's press conference.