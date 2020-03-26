The Alberta government will issue its COVID-19 update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 61 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are currently a total of 419 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and two deaths as a result of the disease.

As of 11:25 a.m., there were 3,890 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths in Canada.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will livestream Hinshaw's press conference.