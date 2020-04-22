EDMONTON -- A day after the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta surpassed 3,000, the province's chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined by Lisa Chen, director of Occupational Health and Safety, who will answer questions on recent OHS reviews, according to a media release.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw confirmed 187 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, one of which occurred at JB Wood Continuing Care facility in High Prairie.

To date, 104,730 people have been tested, according to provincial data.

There have been 3,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 61 deaths in the province.

Out of those cases, 156 people have been hospitalized and 44 have been admitted to the ICU.

The bulk of the province's cases (1,692) have occurred in the Calgary zone, with 977 of those active and 676 people recovered.

Edmonton has seen 311 cases, with 216 recovered.

One of the worst outbreaks in the province has been at the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, where more than 400 workers have been infected. One employee at the slaughterhouse has died and another is in a medically induced coma in the ICU, a union representing workers told CTV News.

OHS is now in the process of determining whether an investigation shoudl be opened into the worker's death.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw renewed pleas for people to continue physically distancing as lockdown fatigue sets in.

While Alberta is far below its projected model of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, she said now is not the time to get complacent.

"The challenge we are facing is that in some ways we're a victim of our own success…the virus is still with us and we need to continue to take it very seriously."