EDMONTON -- Alberta RCMP's deputy commissioner will address his comments made earlier in the week saying he didn't believe racism was systemic within the force.

Deputy Commissioner Curtiz Zablocki was asked earlier this week about racism in policing amid ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

"I don’t believe racism is systemic in policing in Canada, I don’t believe it’s systemic in policing in Alberta,” Zablocki said.

His comments prompted widespread debate as other police chiefs, including Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee, acknowledged that racism is an issue in policing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in Friday, saying: "Systemic racism is an issue right across the country, in all our institutions, including in all our police forces, including in the RCMP."

In a news release, Alberta RCMP said Zablocki will speak to media at Alberta RCMP's K Division headquarters in Edmonton at 2 p.m.

Assistant Commissioner John Ferguson, Criminal Operations Officer, will also speak about the violent arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam after a video of the incident was released by Adam's lawyer Thursday night.

The nearly 12-minute video shows a heated Adam getting into a confrontation with police over an expired licence plate tag in the parking lot of a Fort McMurray casino. Watch the full video here.

The arrest ended with an officer appearing to charge Adam and tackle him to the ground before punching him in the head. In the final moments of the video, a bloodied and handcuffed Adam is seen being taken into the police vehicle.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will livestream the RCMP news conference on our website.