EDMONTON -- The province will provide its latest COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reported 18 new coronavirus cases — increasing the province's total count to 74.

Hinshaw issued the update in self-isolation with cold symptoms, but her COVID-19 test came back negative Tuesday.

READ MORE:

The province also confirmed there are now COVID-19 cases in every health zone after one diagnosis in northern and southern Alberta each.

As of 11:15 p.m., Canada has 468 coronavirus cases.

Watch the news conference live on our website at 3:30 p.m.