Alberta's Tuesday COVID-19 update scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
EDMONTON -- The province will provide its latest COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reported 18 new coronavirus cases — increasing the province's total count to 74.
Hinshaw issued the update in self-isolation with cold symptoms, but her COVID-19 test came back negative Tuesday.
READ MORE:
- Alberta confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases; total climbs to 74
- Alberta's chief health officer tests negative for coronavirus
The province also confirmed there are now COVID-19 cases in every health zone after one diagnosis in northern and southern Alberta each.
As of 11:15 p.m., Canada has 468 coronavirus cases.
Watch the news conference live on our website at 3:30 p.m.