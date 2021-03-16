EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported three deaths, 364 coronavirus cases and a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent.

The case count included 65 variant infections, all of the strain first detected in the U.K., raising the total to 967 since December.

Alberta has 4,811 active cases and 255 patients in hospital, including 42 in ICU.

As of Sunday, the province had given out nearly 370,000 vaccine doses.

Dr. Hinshaw also revealed the full list of high-risk underlying health conditions that would be included in Phase 2B.

It includes Albertans with chronic heart, kidney and liver disease; people who were diagnosed or treated for cancer within the last year; and pregnant women.

