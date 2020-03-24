EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will issue her latest COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., a day after announcing 42 new cases.

Alberta now has 301 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 18 are in hospital with seven in intensive care. There has been one death as a result of the virus.

The province suspects there are currently up to 24 cases connected to community spread.

The Calgary zone has the majority of COVID-19 cases with 188, while there are 68 in the Edmonton zone, 19 in the North zone, 17 in the Central zone and eight in the South zone.

As of 11:50 a.m., there were 2,584 COVID-19 cases in Canada and 25 deaths.

