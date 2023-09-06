Alberta's 'war room' is back with massive ad spend revealed in annual report

A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. New documents outline a massive increase in public funding for the Canadian Energy Centre's campaign to change attitudes toward Alberta's oil and gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh