EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will get her final COVID-19 update of the week this afternoon.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 1,566 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 more deaths.

Alberta is up to 20,163 active cases of the disease. Nearly 700 of them are in hospital, with 124 in ICU.

The majority of restrictions the premier announced last Tuesday go into effect on Sunday, such as closing restaurants, bars and cafes for in-person dining, and reducing capacity at retail stores.

All gatherings were banned last Tuesday, and the new rules will be in place for at least four weeks as the province looks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ease the burden on the health care system.

Alberta Health Services will begin to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next Wednesday to some acute care workers at the University of Alberta Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Foothills Medical Centre and Peter Lougheed Centre.

The province has reported just over 75,000 cases and 666 deaths to date.

Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.