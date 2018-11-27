

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Safe shelters across Alberta, either at or nearing capacity, turned away nearly 17,000 women, children and seniors in the last year, according to new data.

In the two years prior, about 14,500 and 16,500 people were denied space due to a lack of vacancy, says a report by the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.

The data shows about two-thirds of women who were admitted were found to be at “extreme danger” of being killed by their partner, and reported instances of strangulation and gun-related threats.

“Guns are often used as a source of intimidation in the home,” explained Jan Reimer, executive director of ACWS.

In 2015, Alberta committed $15 million to support women’s shelters.

Advocates say the funding has helped but that there’s more work to do.

"We need more public education. We need to prevent this," Reimer said.

“We are going to continue to talk to them about what they expect demand to be, and absolutely, we’ll look into seeing what we’ll need to do to make sure women have that safe place to go,” said Minister of Status of Women Danielle Larivee.

One woman, who CTV News has called Susan in order to protect her identity, is grateful she wasn’t one of the several thousand turned away.

Susan said she used to justify the abusive actions of her partners, until one day, she said, “I just snapped inside and said ‘Nope, enough is enough.'”

At the time she sought help, her kids were on her mind: “I have to protect them.”

Susan said she hopes her story inspires someone else in a similar situation.

“You have to trust that maybe the future will be different,” she said.

With files from Dan Grummett