EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

It's unclear what the chief medical officer of health, who was scheduled to provide updates on Monday and Thursday this week, will say besides release the daily coronavirus count.

Alberta currently has 1,483 infections of the disease with more than half of them in the Edmonton zone.

As of Thursday, there were 64 cases of COVID-19 at 48 different Alberta schools. The province had declared outbreaks at 10 schools, but there had been no in-school transmission as of the last update.

Alberta has reported 16,274 cases, 14,573 recoveries and 254 deaths.