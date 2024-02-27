Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences

A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit began an investigation last October after receiving information about a person sharing large quantities of child sexual exploitation materials online.

On Feb. 7, Jared Corbett, 34, was arrested and charged with possession, distribution, and accessing child pornography.

Investigators opted to release his identity because his work as a bus driver placed him in a position of trust and authority.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, pending forensic analysis of electronic devices seized from Corbett's home in Stony Plain.

He has been released from custody with a number of court-ordered conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on March 27.