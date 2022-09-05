Alberta sends RCMP officers, lowers flags as Saskatchewan mourns

Flags were lowered to half-mast at the Alberta Legislature Monday, after the stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed 10. (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune) Flags were lowered to half-mast at the Alberta Legislature Monday, after the stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed 10. (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island