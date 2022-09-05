Alberta sends RCMP officers, lowers flags as Saskatchewan mourns

Flags at provincial buildings in Edmonton and Calgary were lowered to half-mast Monday.

The flags in front of the Alberta Legislature and the McDougall Centre will be lowered to half-mast in a demonstration of solidarity with Saskatchewan after the mass stabbing event Sunday that left 11 dead and 18 more injured.

Premier Jason Kenney extended his condolences to the people affected by the event in a statement and thanked law enforcement and first responders. He added that Alberta would be providing support to Saskatchewan where needed.

"On behalf of all Albertans, I extend my deepest sympathies," Kenney said. "The brutality and apparent randomness of these attacks have shocked the entire country. Albertans stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Saskatchewan in their grief."

Alberta RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that a number of special tactical operators and Major Crimes officers were being sent to Saskatchewan.Flags at the Legislature and McDougall Centre will be lowered to half mast in solidarity with the people of Saskatchewan who mourn the shocking loss of so many innocent lives.