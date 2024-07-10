Alberta set a new summer electricity usage record on Tuesday

Albertans used a record amount of electricity on Tuesday as temperatures climbed further past 30 C.

Usage peaked at 11,820 megawatts, a new record in the summer months.

The previous summer record was 11,721 megawatts June 29, 2021.

"The grid is in good shape, but energy conservation always helps," Alberta Electric System Operator said on Wednesday.

On Monday, AESO issued a grid alert because of "an unplanned thermal generation outage, high temperatures causing a reduction in some generator capability and a line outage that impacted import capability contributed to the supply shortfall."

Usage that day peaked at 11,599 megawatts.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with forecasts ranging from 34 C to 37 C.