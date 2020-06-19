EDMONTON -- The provincial government is ready to spend more money on municipal infrastructure projects.

Premier Jason Kenney and Transportation Minister Ric McIver will provide details on the new support on Friday morning.

Alberta cities called for more support from the province earlier this month to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Don Iveson said at the time that Edmonton’s biggest need is funding for transit. Ridership dropped upwards of 70 per cent during the pandemic, and the Edmonton Transit Service is bleeding $10 million per month.

He said Edmonton needs $217 million not only to keep buses running, but also to fund future infrastructure projects.

In May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will be offering cities an advanced transfer of $2.2 billion in infrastructure money to help cover COVID-19-prompted budget shortfalls. He did not commit to any new funding.

