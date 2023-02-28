Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
Finance Minister Travis Toews is to unfurl the spending document as the legislature begins its spring sitting.
The expectation is another multibillion-dollar surplus generated by strong oil and gas revenues coupled with higher payouts from maturing oilsands operations.
The province is expected to take in $12.3 billion in the current fiscal year that ends in just over a month.
Premier Danielle Smith’s government has already announced a number of new spending initiatives in the budget, including $158 million for physician recruitment and $243 million for primary care.
Opposition NDP finance critic Shannon Phillips says Smith and the UCP can’t be trusted on health care, given they have failed to match spending with inflation and population growth while fighting with doctors and trying to cut nurses’ wages during the pandemic.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cooler and some light snow today
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials
For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.
Messy winter storm barrels through Ontario towards Quebec; parts of B.C. experience record-breaking snowfall totals
Winter continues its grip on parts of Canada as a messy winter storm brought heavy snow, high winds and poor visibility to southern Ontario Monday evening and barrels into Quebec Tuesday. Extreme cold warnings are also in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador, while areas in B.C. are experiencing record-breaking snowfall totals.
China says TikTok ban reflects U.S. insecurities
U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
Trapped outside Ukraine while on vacation by Russia's invasion, a refugee family in Canada hopes to one day return home
A Ukrainian family who were on vacation in Poland when Russia invaded their native country in February 2022, and have since moved to Canada under refugee-status, told CTVNews.ca they worry for family and friends who remain in Ukraine and hope to one day be reunited with them.
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Canadian economy remained flat in Q4, contracted in December
The Canadian economy stayed flat in the fourth quarter following five consecutive quarters of growth, marking a deeper slowdown than anticipated.
Rupert Murdoch testified Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts 'endorsed' the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Calgary mayor wants anti-drag protesters to face consequences for hateful messaging
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she will 'unpack' the reasons why enforcement teams and the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw along with others are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies and hatred in public.
WEATHER | 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Calgary Tuesday
A good snowfall over the course of Tuesday; melting weather Thursday.
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder
Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.
Sask. liquor store permit auction: 10 highest and lowest bids
With the auction of 35 SLGA retail permits now complete, it's now possible to see which locations netted the Saskatchewan government the most money.
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and assaulted
A man tried to force his way into a 71-year-old woman's vehicle and threatened her at gunpoint, according to Saskatoon police.
Dillon Whitehawk second-degree murder sentencing submissions expected Tuesday
Sentencing submissions are expected for Dillon Whitehawk on Tuesday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of 29-year-old Keesha Bitternose.
WestJet passengers bussed to Regina after flight cancellation
What was supposed to be a quick one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina turned into an eight-hour bus ride Sunday night.
Sask. liquor store permit auctions raise more than $45M
The online government auction for Saskatchewan liquor store permits ended with $45 million in bids, with 35 permits sold as the government prepares to close its remaining stores within two weeks.
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
Another round of snowfall is expected for the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
'Hello, Jerry': Seinfeld to headline Halifax comedy festival
Giddy-up Halifax! The city is set to host an outdoor comedy festival featuring headliner Jerry Seinfeld. The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is expanding to the East Coast this summer. The event will take place from Aug. 11 - 13 on the Garrison Grounds.
In a year of ER closures, N.L. sees five-year high in emergency department deaths
A first responder in Newfoundland says he's not surprised the province recorded a five-year high in the number of people who died in emergency departments in 2022.
TTC bringing back tickets for fare evasion in late March
Three years after the TTC hit the brakes on fines for fare evasion, the network is looking to get enforcement back on track to address what officials say has become a “huge problem” on some routes.
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
Woman, 44, charged with murder after Grimsby collision kills elderly woman
A Stoney Creek woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a weekend collision in Grimsby that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
Former CTV Montreal icon Don McGowan has died at 85
Don McGowan, a former weatherman, host and broadcaster at CFCF 12 -- now CTV Montreal -- has died at 85. McGowan was a central figure at the English-language station for over three decades.
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
-
WEATHER | Montreal expecting up to 15 cm of snow
Snow started in the Montreal area before the morning rush hour and will continue through the day and into the evening commute.
Ottawa teen given $125 ticket for skating on pond
An Ottawa teenager got an unpleasant surprise while skating on a local pond on Sunday: a $125 ticket.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING | Snowfall begins in Ottawa with 15 cm expected
Ottawa residents are waking up to falling snow on Tuesday morning, part of a significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.
No injuries in school bus rollover north of Gatineau
No children were on board when a school bus rolled over and left the highway just north of Gatineau on Tuesday.
'You're stuck': People with accessibility challenges question snow removal practices
People with accessibility challenges say snow storms can often leave them feeling trapped as the build-up on sidewalks and roadways can take time to clear.
Delivery van stolen in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who’s alleged to have knocked a delivery driver to the ground before stealing their van.
Tools stolen from Brant County business
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after they say thieves broke into a Brant County business.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
Winnipeg newspaper drops Dilbert comic over creator's race remarks
A Winnipeg newspaper has dropped the popular Dilbert comic strip over recent comments made by the comic's creator Scott Adams.
Car crash sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old man was in critical condition on Monday night following a car crash in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area.
BREAKING | Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver as drivers face messy morning commute
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are facing a challenging morning commute during the region’s latest snowstorm, which has prompted several weather warnings on B.C.'s South Coast.
Police investigating vandalism at Kits Beach Park playground and pool
Vancouver Park Board staff spent Monday morning repairing damaged swing sets at Kits Beach Park after an inexplicable act of vandalism over the weekend.
Vancouver mayor admits proposed 9.7% property tax increase 'sucks'
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim revealed he has a list of five things he wants to achieve while in the city’s top job, and then his time is up.
NEW | Buses cancelled, schools closed as another snowstorm hits Vancouver Island
All transit buses in Greater Victoria have been cancelled Tuesday due to heavy overnight snow. The winter weather also forced the closure of several island schools for the day.
NEW | 'Demand is high and labour is short': Summer camps face potential service cuts on Vancouver Island
For many children, a week away at Camp Pringle in Shawnigan Lake, B.C., has been a rite of passage.
Bus routes cancelled or altered in Greater Victoria due to snow
BC Transit and the Sooke School District are warning commuters of cancellations or alterations to bus routes on Monday due to snowy road conditions.