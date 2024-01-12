Alberta sets record for power consumption as temperatures drop
Albertans have set a record for power use during the cold snap, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) confirms.
"We set a new record for peak demand last night at 6 p.m. when we hit 12,384 megawatts of power consumption. That beat the previous record, which was set back in December 2022," Leif Sollid of AESO told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.
Sollid says people plugging in their vehicles, using space heaters and running furnaces is driving the demand.
Despite breaking the previous record AESO has not issued any alerts.
Sollid says the conditions are extremely challenging and two natural gas generators are currently offline.
"One was planned maintenance, the other was an unplanned outage due to the weather," he said. "Another key challenge is we're getting very little renewable power onto the grid, which is not helping us."
"Out of a total installed capacity of approximately 6,000 megawatts, we're only getting about 30 megawatts out of renewables. So that doesn't help us on days like today."
He says the decline is due to the limited number of daylight hours and decrease in wind during cold temperatures.
AESO is asking Albertans not to use large appliances during peak times, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and plug in vehicles only an hour or two before using them, or use a timer to help conserve power.
"Not running large appliances, your dishwashers, your washing machine, your dryer, not plugging in your vehicle, or putting it on a timer so that it draws power after 7 p.m.
"All of that taken together across the province can bring that overall peak power down just a little bit, which is very helpful."
Sollid says AESO has trained operators who monitor the grid in real time, and they have contingency measures in place before an alert would be issued.
"We always keep backup resources…that helps us ensure that we keep the lights on for Alberta. And we have an excellent track record of doing that even during the most challenging weather conditions."
He says generating plants in Alberta are designed to work in cold conditions, unlike some in other regions.
"Both electricity, oil and gas, are very hardoned for cold weather. So unlike, for example, Texas, where if it goes to blow zero, they're in trouble, we're good to -40 C and below, because of our standards.
"The cold weather actually impacts us less than the hot weather. Natural gas plants are able to run quite efficiently in the cold, when you get hot weather plants can start to overheat, and then we have to reduce their output."
'OUR TIME TO SHINE'
As Albertans run their furnaces to keep warm, HVAC companies are struggling to keep up with the calls for service.
"We're busy, we're swamped, we're slammed," Joe Kilcup of Legacy Heating and Cooling told CTV News Edmonton.
"We know this is our time to shine. Sure we're busy in the summertime, but in the winter time it's essential."
Kilcup says technicians are visiting 10 to 15 homes a day to fix furnaces.
"You're waiting six to eight hours. Generally a house doesn’t cool down as fast as you think it does."
He says many customers are opting for heat pumps these days.
"A cold weather heat pump is rated down to -30 C. You’d think that’s all you need until you check the current temperature today."
He suggests not getting rid of your traditional furnace with Alberta's unpredictable weather, and make sure to keep up with the regular maintenance.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Housing crunch prompts efforts to stabilize immigration levels, say federal ministers
Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Immigration Minister Marc Miller say the federal government is working to stabilize the number of people entering the country every year as housing pressures mount.
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
Canada's defence chief Gen. Eyre retiring after 40-year military career
Gen. Wayne Eyre is planning to retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, he said in a statement to military members Friday.
Flu rates down, but remain high in 2024: PHAC
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
Older, immunocompromised people may get COVID-19 vaccine dose in spring, NACI says
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization says some groups of people vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 should be eligible for another dose of vaccine in the spring.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'No one will be turned away': Calgary shelters see influx of clients during cold snap
It's all hands on deck at Calgary shelters right now, as officials try to make sure the city's most vulnerable are housed, fed and have enough clothing to keep them warm.
-
4 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure
A carbon monoxide leak led to the evacuation of a northwest Calgary building on Friday.
-
Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a serious fire at the P&H flour mill on 33rd Street East.
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Dead of winter': Saskatoon receives its coldest blast of winter yet
Saskatoon's deep freeze got even colder on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
Yorkton RCMP searching for a suspect in robbery, serious assault
Yorkton RCMP are working to find and arrest a man in connection with a robbery and assault that took place earlier in the week.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province summary of what to expect in the Maritimes from Saturday’s snow, rain, and wind
A storm will pass to the west of the Maritimes on Saturday and very similar conditions are expected compared to Wednesday's weather system.
-
Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
-
Halifax man battling cancer heads south seeking solution
A Nova Scotia man fighting cancer is going to America for treatment.
Toronto
-
A winter storm is headed for Toronto tonight. Here is what you need to know.
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
Police seek vehicle in fuel tanker crash that shuttered QEW for most of the day
The driver of a vehicle involved in a major collision with a tanker truck on the QEW west of St. Catharines Friday morning is being sought by police after the crash caused a section of the highway to close for most of the day.
-
Toronto man allegedly sexually assaulted person he met on dating app who blocked him after their meet-up
A 24-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a person he met through a dating app after being blocked following their initial meet-up.
Montreal
-
Popular bistro in Montreal's Village relocating due to rise in homelessness, drug use
A popular brunch spot in Montreal's Village says it's relocating due to safety concerns and the 'decline' of the neighbourhood. Le Passe Compose is among a growing number of businesses speaking out about the increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
-
Gym membership, Disney trip, restaurants: Questions about spending at Hampstead Town Hall
Serious questions are being raised about how the Town of Hampstead has been spending taxpayer dollars. A report has concluded that the town's director general expensed tens of thousands of dollars on things such as restaurants, a gym membership and a trip to Disney World.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday. A daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Fire injures firefighter, damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
-
Window smashed in downtown road rage: Ottawa police looking to identify suspect
The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify a suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown.
Kitchener
-
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
Chicopee ski hill ready to open after delayed start
Chicopee Ski Resort’s opening day is set for Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
-
Would-be Sudbury thieves don’t know how bank machines work
Police in Greater Sudbury are looking for suspects behind an attempted ATM robbery at a bank in Lively on Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Train derails near La Broquerie, clean up underway
Clean up is underway after a train derailed near La Broquerie, Man. Thursday evening.
-
Manitoba NDP call for ethics probe into alleged attempt to rush silica sand mine approval
The Manitoba NDP is asking the province’s ethics commissioner to investigate two members of the Progressive Conservative Party over allegations they tried to push through a major mining project after losing the 2023 election.
-
Three students robbed on walk to school by armed suspect in ski mask: police
Winnipeg's major crimes unit is investigating what police describe as an alarming incident – three separate students were robbed in broad daylight while walking to school.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Vancouver police officers not guilty of assault during 2017 arrest, judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge has acquitted three Vancouver police officers on assault charges stemming from an arrest more than six years ago.
-
'Walk alongside them': Outreach van helping Vancouver homeless cope with bitter cold
The Union Gospel Mission (UGM) is working hard to make sure those experiencing homelessness have what they need during Vancouver's cold snap.
-
Extreme temperatures force B.C. ski hill closures, lift delays on Friday
The extreme cold experienced across much of British Columbia on Friday has impacted operations at ski hills across the province, forcing a number of them to close entirely for safety.
Vancouver Island
-
Man accused of impersonating dental hygienist charged with fraud
A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges and has been prohibited from attending a dental office without an appointment after he allegedly impersonated a dental hygienist in Saanich, B.C.
-
Temperature records fall in B.C., with Victoria beating six-decade low
Below-seasonal winter temperatures continue across much of British Columbia Friday, with Victoria setting a new low for the coldest Jan. 12 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Canada not getting behind 'premise' of South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Canada fully supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean it supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.