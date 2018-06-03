Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Alberta sheriff accidentally shoots herself at Edmonton gun range
Constable William Nixon Memorial Training Centre (File)
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 1:25PM MDT
An Alberta Sheriff was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she accidentally shot herself at a gun range in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
The Edmonton Police Service responded to the William Nixon Memorial Training Centre at approximately 11:30 a.m. to a report of a training accident.
Police were told an Alberta Sheriff officer participating in a training exercise discharged her firearm and injured herself.
EMS responded, treated and transported her to hospital.
She was part of a group of Alberta Sheriffs that booked the EPS facility to train.
No one else was injured and police are investigating.