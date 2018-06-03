An Alberta Sheriff was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she accidentally shot herself at a gun range in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service responded to the William Nixon Memorial Training Centre at approximately 11:30 a.m. to a report of a training accident.

Police were told an Alberta Sheriff officer participating in a training exercise discharged her firearm and injured herself.

EMS responded, treated and transported her to hospital.

She was part of a group of Alberta Sheriffs that booked the EPS facility to train.

No one else was injured and police are investigating.