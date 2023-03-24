Alberta Sheriffs receiving additional officers and more powers with new funding

Mike Ellis shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after being sworn into cabinet as Minister of Public Safety in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Mike Ellis shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after being sworn into cabinet as Minister of Public Safety in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island