Alberta Sheriffs shutter drug house in Lloydminster after 100 incidents

EDMONTON -

Alberta Sheriffs closed a home in Lloydminster where RCMP responded to nearly 100 incidents since 2020.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Sheriffs obtained a court order to place a fence around the property, board up its windows, and change the locks. Access to the home, located at 57290 50 St., will be forbidden until Dec. 16.

According to the Sheriffs, investigation into the activity occurring at the property began after multiple complaints from community members who reported used needles around the neighbourhood and that they witnessed assaults.

As their investigation continued, officers received evidence from the RCMP that they responded to the property nearly 100 times since the start of 2020.

“Investigators confirmed drug activity was taking place at the property,” Sheriffs said in a statement. “Investigators initially tried to resolve the complaints with a warning letter to the property owner, who doesn’t live on the premises.

“When the drug activity continued, SCAN applied for a community safety order and obtained judicial approval.”

“Law-abiding Albertans shouldn’t be afraid to walk on their street or enjoy a day in the park because of drugs or gang activity,” Justice Minister Kaycee Madu said in a statement.

“The diligent work of our Alberta Sheriffs has helped residents of this community reclaim those spaces and feel safe in their own neighbourhoods again.”