Alberta Sheriffs to assist EPS officers downtown amid mounting safety concerns

Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.

Announced on Wednesday by the province's public safety minister, the Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Sheriffs will work together for a 15-week pilot program in "late February" to provide more officers and resources for policing downtown.

According to the province, the partnership stems from early work done by the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force.

"As partners, EPS and the sheriffs will patrol inner-city neighbourhoods so communities can feel safe regardless of where they are or what time of day it is," said Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis.

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said this approach has been something EPS has hoped to explore for two years.

"The approach, with police, sheriffs, EMS, fire, the City of Edmonton and community partners will make a difference to address the crime and disorder that are over-represented in Edmonton's core communities," McFee said in a statement.

"We can accomplish more together, and we look forward to working alongside the Alberta Sheriffs in improving public safety," he added.

Sheriffs are trained peace officers, and members taking part in the pilot will be temporarily reassigned.

Typically, sheriffs are focused on traffic safety enforcement on provincial highways, commercial vehicle inspections, prisoner escorts and security at the legislature and Alberta courthouses.

More to come…